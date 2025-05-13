Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P: 40 more social media accounts flagged, 25 held for Op Sindoor rumours

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 13, 2025 07:35 PM IST

“Most of these accounts were being operated by users from districts in western Uttar Pradesh,” a senior police official said. “We have registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. All these accounts have now been blocked permanently.”

The state police have taken action against 40 more social media accounts and arrested 25 individuals over the past three days for allegedly spreading false information about Operation Sindoor and rumours of a terror attack. The arrests followed continuous monitoring of digital platforms by the state’s social media cell, according to a press note issued by the UP Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The police said that these accounts were actively circulating unverified content that could create panic among the public and affect the morale of the Indian Army. (Sourced)
The police said that these accounts were actively circulating unverified content that could create panic among the public and affect the morale of the Indian Army. (Sourced)

The police said that these accounts were actively circulating unverified content that could create panic among the public and affect the morale of the Indian Army.

“Most of these accounts were being operated by users from districts in western Uttar Pradesh,” a senior police official said. “We have registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. All these accounts have now been blocked permanently.”

The action was taken as part of a state-wide crackdown on misinformation, especially posts related to Operation Sindoor, and other unverified claims related to terror threats.

“The police are keeping a continuous watch on social media platforms to prevent the spread of rumours. People are advised to verify any suspicious message, image, or video through the UP Police’s official fact-check handle,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the police had already registered two FIRs against unidentified persons in Shahjahanpur and Budaun districts for spreading false information regarding a terror attack. Action was initiated against three specific accounts.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P: 40 more social media accounts flagged, 25 held for Op Sindoor rumours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On