UP aims 22,000 MW solar power by 2027: CM

Uttar Pradesh is targeting over 22,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power generation by 2027 under the Solar Energy Policy 2022, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a joint review meeting with Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Prahlad Joshi on Thursday. He said the state is working on a comprehensive roadmap to expand renewable energy capacity through large-scale solar parks, rooftop installations, and solarisation of agriculture. Over 10 lakh households in Uttar Pradesh have applied under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, and over one lakh rooftop solar installations have been completed. (Sourced)

Currently, the state produces around 2,000 megawatts of solar power through various sources, including small solar plants and rooftop panels.

The CM said that to bridge the gap, the government is focusing on solarising agricultural feeders and private on-grid pumps, installing solar plants along expressways and railway tracks, and encouraging the manufacturing of solar energy equipment. To support the expansion, the transmission network for solar projects is also being upgraded.

Over 10 lakh households in Uttar Pradesh have applied under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, and over one lakh rooftop solar installations have been completed. The CM instructed officials of UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department Agency) to ensure timely connections for all pending applications through an organised state-wide campaign.

“To achieve the target, monthly rooftop installations must rise from the current 11,000 to over 22,000 in the financial year 2025–26,” he said.

District-wise, DISCOM-wise, and municipal corporation-wise targets are being fixed to ensure balanced implementation. Officials were instructed to compile a list of vendors for rooftop solar installations and increase vendor numbers based on the demand.

During the review of the PM-KUSUM Yojana, the CM said that UP leads the country in solarising private agricultural pumps. He directed officials to continue the work in mission mode, especially focusing on converting grid-connected tube wells to solar power.

He also said that the government is distributing free solar panels to families in Vantangiya villages and tribal communities in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chitrakoot, and Chandauli. All 17 municipal corporations have been asked to allocate land for the development of solar parks, with instructions to connect city streetlights to solar energy systems.

Wheat procurement crosses 1.4 lakh metric tonnes

Reviewing preparations for wheat procurement in the Rabi Marketing Year 2025–26, CM Yogi expressed satisfaction with the ongoing process. As of April 9, over 1.40 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been procured from 26,641 farmers across the state. District and divisional officers were deployed to villages before the harvest to raise awareness among farmers about the minimum support price (MSP).

He also said that with the Centre’s approval to procure wheat through mobile procurement centres, the state is now reaching out to farmers at the village level across all 826 development blocks.

Centre backs UP’s renewable push

Union minister Prahlad Joshi said that U.P’s progress under the PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM schemes reflects strong groundwork and effective coordination. He called for a targeted campaign to further improve adoption and said the state is on track to meet its growing energy needs. “The efforts here can serve as a model for other states,” the minister said.