Apple AirPods 4 price drops during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, making them worth buying

The AirPods 4 are particularly appealing if you prefer earbuds without silicone ear tips and want something for listening to music, attending calls, watching videos and moving between Apple devices. While they do not offer the noise cancellation available on the separate AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation variant, the standard model still brings several useful features for everyday use.

Apple's AirPods have become a popular choice for iPhone users who want wireless earbuds that are easy to use and fit naturally into their daily routine. The AirPods 4 make that experience more accessible with an updated design, the H2 chip and features such as Personalised Spatial Audio. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale bringing their price down to ₹[sale price], this is a good opportunity to consider buying them if you have been planning to upgrade your audio experience.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

For buyers who have struggled to get comfortable with sealed earbuds, this design is a genuine reason to consider the AirPods 4.

The design also makes them suitable for everyday activities such as listening to podcasts, taking calls at work or watching videos during a break. However, fit is personal, so they may not sit securely in every ear. Their open design also allows more outside sound to reach you, which can be useful when you want some awareness of your surroundings but less suitable in noisy environments.

One of the main reasons to consider the AirPods 4 is their open fit design. Unlike earbuds that use silicone tips to create a seal inside your ears, these sit at the entrance of the ear canal. This can be a more comfortable option for people who dislike the plugged in sensation of conventional in ear earbuds.

The H2 chip brings useful audio features The AirPods 4 use Apple's H2 chip, which enables features such as improved audio processing, Voice Isolation for calls and Personalised Spatial Audio with supported content. These features make the earbuds more than a basic wireless audio accessory.

Voice Isolation can help make your voice clearer during calls by prioritising speech and reducing background noise. Personalised Spatial Audio can create a more immersive listening experience with compatible music, films and other content. The earbuds also support automatic pairing and convenient integration with compatible Apple devices.

For iPhone users who regularly switch between listening to music, taking calls and watching videos, these features can make daily use more convenient. Rather than having to manage connections manually every time, AirPods are designed to work smoothly within Apple's ecosystem.

AirPods 4 make sense for everyday music and calls The AirPods 4 are a sensible option for buyers who want a single pair of earbuds for several everyday tasks. You can use them for music during your commute, podcasts while working, video calls and watching content on your iPhone or iPad.

Their appeal is not limited to sound quality alone. The combination of automatic pairing, access to Apple specific features and a compact charging case makes them convenient to carry and use throughout the day.

They can also connect to Android phones and other Bluetooth devices, although some features and ecosystem conveniences are designed specifically for Apple products. If you use an iPhone as your primary phone, you are likely to get the most out of what these earbuds offer.

What you should know before buying AirPods 4 There are a couple of limitations to keep in mind. The standard AirPods 4 do not include Active Noise Cancellation, so they are not the right choice if blocking out traffic, aircraft, or metro noise is a priority. The separate AirPods 4 with ANC are worth considering if you need that feature.

The open fit design also means that noise isolation is limited compared with earbuds that use silicone tips. In addition, buyers who prefer a snug in ear fit for workouts may find that a different design suits them better.

These limitations do not make the standard AirPods 4 a poor purchase. They simply mean that the earbuds are better suited to buyers who prioritise comfort, convenience, and integration with Apple devices over noise cancellation.

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