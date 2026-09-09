Good headphones don't always have to cost a bomb and these 10 highly rated Flipkart picks prove it
From budget picks to premium headphones, these 10 highly rated Flipkart options cover ANC, gaming, long battery life and everyday listening.
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Buying headphones is no longer just about finding the cheapest pair with a big battery claim. Comfort, sound profile, noise cancellation and connectivity can make a much bigger difference once you start using your headphones every day. Here we bring together 10 highly rated wireless headphones across a wide price range, from budget-friendly boAt and TRIGGR models to premium options from Sony and Sennheiser. There are also picks for gamers, frequent travellers and listeners who simply want long battery life.
1. Sony WH-ULT900N
Sony's WH-ULT900N is the premium option for listeners who want strong bass alongside active noise cancellation. It supports Sony's ULT POWER SOUND modes, LDAC, DSEE and multipoint connectivity, while the 40mm drivers handle everyday music and entertainment. The headphones also fold and include a carrying case, making them suitable for commuting and travel; the headphones come with up to 30 hours of battery life.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong bass-focused listening with ULT modes
ANC and multipoint make it useful for travel and work
LDAC support adds a higher-quality wireless listening option
Reason to avoid
Quite Heavier than several budget headphones in this list
2. JBL Tune 770NC
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The JBL Tune 770NC is a more affordable ANC option, with up to 70 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. Its focus is straightforward: long listening sessions, wireless convenience and noise cancellation without moving into premium pricing. With a 4.3 rating from more than 6,000 Flipkart ratings, it is also one of the more established options here.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life suits frequent travellers
ANC adds useful isolation for commutes and work
Strong rating and large review base on Flipkart
Reason to avoid
Fewer premium audio features than the costlier Sony and Sennheiser options
3. Boat Rockerz 480
If gaming is part of your headphone routine, the Rockerz 480 brings a 40ms Beast Mode alongside RGB lighting and 60-hour playback. It uses 40mm drivers, supports dual pairing and works with the boAt Hearables app. There is no active noise cancellation, but ENx technology is included for clearer calls.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Low latency is useful for casual gaming
RGB lighting gives it a gaming-focused look
Long battery life and dual pairing add everyday convenience
Reason to avoid
No active noise cancellation
4. CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro
The CMF Headphone Pro packs a strong feature set into a considerably lower price than premium ANC headphones. It has 40mm drivers, 40dB noise cancellation, LDAC support and up to 100 hours of battery life. A quick five-minute charge can reportedly deliver eight hours of playback, while Bluetooth and wired connectivity give you more flexibility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent feature mix for its price
Long battery life reduces charging interruptions
Wired and wireless modes offer added flexibility
Reason to avoid
Premium audio buyers may still prefer higher-end models
5. TRIGGR Trinity 2
The Trinity 2 headphones has 40mm drivers, BassXpand technology, dual pairing and a 45ms low-latency mode. Its 50-hour battery can also be topped up quickly, with the brand listing 200 minutes of playtime from a 10-minute charge.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Useful feature set at a budget price
Dual pairing helps switch between two devices
Low-latency mode suits casual gaming
Reason to avoid
Lower Flipkart rating than several other headphones on this list
6. boAt Rockerz 430
At around the entry-level end of this list, the boAt Rockerz 430 focuses on the essentials. It offers 40mm drivers, deep bass, Bluetooth connectivity, 40ms latency and up to 40 hours of battery life. The on-ear design keeps the headphones relatively straightforward, while the Flipkart listing also includes a one-year warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable entry point for wireless headphones
40ms latency can help with casual gaming
Long enough battery life for regular daily use
Reason to avoid
No ANC or premium connectivity features
7. Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4
The MOMENTUM 4 is the premium audio pick here, with adaptive noise cancellation, deep bass and up to 60 hours of battery life. Sennheiser also offers sound personalisation through its EQ controls, while the headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and fast charging. At this price, they are aimed at listeners who care more about sound and long-term use than simply getting the cheapest option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium sound-focused proposition
Adaptive ANC helps with changing surroundings
60-hour battery is useful for frequent travel
Reason to avoid
Significantly more expensive than the other options here
8. Noise Airwave Max XR
The Noise Airwave Max XR is built around long battery life, with Flipkart listing up to 120 hours of playback. It also brings noise cancellation, HFA technology, dual pairing and Bluetooth connectivity. At around ₹3,000, it targets buyers who want more than basic wireless playback but do not want to move into premium headphone pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Very long claimed battery life
ANC adds useful isolation for daily commutes
Dual pairing is handy for switching between devices
Reason to avoid
Large battery claims should not be confused with premium audio performance
9. GOBOULT Q
The GOBOULT Q is a budget-friendly over-ear model with 40mm bass-boosted drivers, four EQ modes and Bluetooth 5.4. It supports both wired and wireless listening, while Zen ENC is designed to improve call clarity. The 70-hour battery and fast charging make it particularly practical for users who spend long hours with headphones on.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Four EQ modes let you change the sound profile
Wired and wireless modes improve flexibility
Long battery life suits extended listening
Reason to avoid
No active noise cancellation despite ENC calling support
10. Marshall Major IV
The Marshall Major IV remains a distinctive option for buyers who care about design as much as battery life. The on-ear headphones offer up to 80 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm connection. Their classic Marshall styling sets them apart from the more conventional budget headphones here, while the foldable design makes them easier to carry.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Distinctive Marshall design
Very long battery life for extended listening
3.5mm connectivity adds a wired option
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More