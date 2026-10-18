Truck drives through soccer field during game in Kansas, killing 2 and hospitalizing 11
Two people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed and 11 others hospitalized after a pickup truck drove through a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas.
Two people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed and 11 others were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck drove through a youth soccer game at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, October 17, police said. A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody as investigators worked to determine what caused the incident.
The City of Wichita’s official incident update confirmed the deaths and said the Wichita Police Department was investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The incident was reported at around 3:25 p.m. local time, when emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle driving through a soccer game, according to police statements.
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Children among those injured
Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses said the two people killed were a 35-year-old man and a six-year-old boy. They were not related to each other, according to police.
Eleven people were transported to area hospitals. Ten had traumatic injuries ranging from minor to extremely severe, while another person was hospitalized for a non-traumatic medical issue.
The driver, who was reportedly at the sports complex because a child of hers was participating in soccer activities, had two juveniles inside the truck when the incident occurred. Police said her child was not playing on the field where the collision took place.
The driver remained at the scene and was in police custody as the investigation continued. Authorities had not established why the vehicle entered the field or determined whether the incident was intentional.
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Police seek video as investigation continues
Wichita police urged anyone with photographs or video footage of the incident to share the material with investigators, including footage that witnesses might consider insignificant. The request was included in the city's official incident updates.
Police Chief Joe Sullivan praised people at the sports complex who helped the injured before emergency responders arrived, describing their actions as life-saving assistance.
Wichita Mayor Lily Wu also expressed condolences to the families affected by the incident.
“Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita,” Wu said, according to the police briefing and local media reports. She said families had gathered to watch children play soccer and could not have anticipated the tragedy.
The city cancelled activities at the complex while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area and follow official channels for verified updates.
Police have not announced a confirmed cause for the incident. The identities of the two people killed had not been publicly released in the initial reports.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More