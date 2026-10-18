Truck drives through soccer field during game in Kansas, killing 2 and hospitalizing 11

The incident was reported at around 3:25 p.m. local time, when emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle driving through a soccer game, according to police statements.

The City of Wichita’s official incident update confirmed the deaths and said the Wichita Police Department was investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Two people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed and 11 others were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck drove through a youth soccer game at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas , on Saturday, October 17, police said. A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody as investigators worked to determine what caused the incident.

What is known about the truck driver and why the vehicle entered the soccer field?

What is known about the truck driver and why the vehicle entered the soccer field?

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Children among those injured Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses said the two people killed were a 35-year-old man and a six-year-old boy. They were not related to each other, according to police.

Eleven people were transported to area hospitals. Ten had traumatic injuries ranging from minor to extremely severe, while another person was hospitalized for a non-traumatic medical issue.

The driver, who was reportedly at the sports complex because a child of hers was participating in soccer activities, had two juveniles inside the truck when the incident occurred. Police said her child was not playing on the field where the collision took place.

The driver remained at the scene and was in police custody as the investigation continued. Authorities had not established why the vehicle entered the field or determined whether the incident was intentional.

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Police seek video as investigation continues Wichita police urged anyone with photographs or video footage of the incident to share the material with investigators, including footage that witnesses might consider insignificant. The request was included in the city's official incident updates.

Police Chief Joe Sullivan praised people at the sports complex who helped the injured before emergency responders arrived, describing their actions as life-saving assistance.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu also expressed condolences to the families affected by the incident.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita,” Wu said, according to the police briefing and local media reports. She said families had gathered to watch children play soccer and could not have anticipated the tragedy.

The city cancelled activities at the complex while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area and follow official channels for verified updates.

Police have not announced a confirmed cause for the incident. The identities of the two people killed had not been publicly released in the initial reports.