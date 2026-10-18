Kozhikode , The Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has strongly criticised the state government over the reconstitution of the Waqf Board, alleging that the Sunni community has been denied due representation. Samastha AP faction slams Keralam govt over Waqf Board reconstitution

'Siraj', the Malayalam daily and mouthpiece of the Sunni Muslim faction, published an editorial titled "Waqf Board reconstitution is deceitful," accusing the government of going back on its assurance to provide due representation to Samastha in the reconstitution of bodies such as the Waqf Board and the Hajj Committee.

The government on Friday dissolved the board headed by K S Hamsa, constituted by the previous LDF government in March this year, and appointed a new nine-member board despite more than four years remaining in its tenure.

The new board is headed by Indian Union Muslim League leader M C Mayin Haji.

The other members are IUML leader and MLA Kurukkoli Moideen, Musthafa Faizi, Siras D Capsi, Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunju Maulavi, Sajna Firoz, Jaseem Sabaha, Dr Abdul Majeed Swalahi and C Madina Begham.

Criticism from the A P faction has mounted since the announcement of the reconstitution, as its leaders were not included.

The editorial alleged that the decision had hurt and insulted the Sunni community, which it described as the majority among Muslims in Keralam.

It accused the government of ignoring the contribution of the Samastha factions to the establishment and management of thousands of mosques, madrassas and religious institutions across the state.

It also questioned the inclusion of representatives of Mujahid and Jamaat-e-Islami organisations in the board while keeping both Samastha factions out, alleging that the decision failed to reflect the interests of the majority of the Sunni community.

The editorial further alleged that several Waqf properties were dedicated centuries ago for specific religious and charitable purposes and claimed that the inclusion of representatives of reformist organisations in the board was inappropriate.

"The Waqf Board is not a mechanism to protect the interests of any political party," the editorial said, arguing that its primary responsibilities were to protect Waqf properties, prevent encroachments and misuse, and ensure that their income was utilised for the purposes for which the properties were dedicated.

It also criticised the IUML for allegedly neglecting certain sections of the Muslim community instead of ensuring fair representation in the Waqf Board.

The editorial said Sunni organisations, including the Kerala Muslim Jamaath and the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham , had come out against the alleged injustice and announced plans to pursue legal remedies and public protests.

As part of the agitation, protests would be held at all district headquarters on October 22, it said, warning of stronger protests if the government failed to take corrective measures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.