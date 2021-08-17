UP assembly monsoon session to start from today, key bills to be tabled

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly will begin on Tuesday and according to the state government, this will be the second session of the legislative assembly and legislative council this year. The previous session of the legislature was held from February 18 to March 4.

The decision to hold the monsoon session from August 17 was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, both Houses of the legislature will have to adhere to virus-related norms during the session.

Several important bills and ordinances are expected to be tabled and passed by the legislature. However, this time, the state government might also present the first supplementary demand for grants in the session as CM Adityanath announced important schemes in the past few months, Hindustan Times reported on August 2.

Some of the above schemes included those approved for upbringing children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and for women who lost their spouses to the viral disease.

Recently, the cabinet approved draft bills for setting up two separate pilgrimage development boards for conserving cultural heritage along with approving the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance 2021.

As the session begins, opposition parties in UP have demanded more sittings to discuss important issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, law and order situation and unemployment.

“We will raise the issues concerning rising inflation, rising unemployment, farmers, law and order situation and the state government’s mishandling of Covid-19 that led to a large number of deaths,” leader of opposition (LoP) Ram Govind Chaudhary told Hindustan Times on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government might also convene the winter session in the upcoming months before the state goes for elections in 2022.