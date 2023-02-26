U.P. assembly speaker hosts lunch for MLAs

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana hosted a lunch for the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) at his official residence on Sunday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, assembly speaker Satish Mahana and others during the lunch hosted by Mahana. (HT photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

The photograph of the CM meeting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Lalji Verma during the lunch went viral on the social media.

The leaders are seen exchanging pleasantries after the face off on the floor of the legislative assembly during the proceedings of the budget session on Saturday. Various millet delicacies were served to the legislators in the lunch.