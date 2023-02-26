Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. assembly speaker hosts lunch for MLAs

U.P. assembly speaker hosts lunch for MLAs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 26, 2023 11:22 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav and several ministers attended the lunch hosted by assembly speaker Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana hosted a lunch for the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) at his official residence on Sunday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, assembly speaker Satish Mahana and others during the lunch hosted by Mahana. (HT photo)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, assembly speaker Satish Mahana and others during the lunch hosted by Mahana. (HT photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

The photograph of the CM meeting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Lalji Verma during the lunch went viral on the social media.

The leaders are seen exchanging pleasantries after the face off on the floor of the legislative assembly during the proceedings of the budget session on Saturday. Various millet delicacies were served to the legislators in the lunch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out