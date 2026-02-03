UP ATS report on alleged foreign funding of 4,000 madrasas soon

The investigation into alleged foreign funding of around 4,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh has reached its final stage, with authorities preparing to submit the report to the state government. As the probe moves closer to completion, clerics have raised concerns, urging that investigations into illegal funding should be conducted across all educational institutions. Representational image (Sourced)

Ankit Kumar Agarwal, director of Uttar Pradesh minority welfare, said multiple investigations are currently underway. “A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government under the leadership of inspector general (IG) Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), will soon submit its report. Further action will follow based on the SIT’s findings,” he said.

On January 9, the UP Minority Directorate sent a letter to all minority welfare officers regarding the probe. The communication stated that the UP ATS is investigating the matter and directed officials to verify all bank account details and transactions, submitting a report within two weeks.

The letter noted that several madrasas are suspected of receiving foreign funding, as large institutions have been built in various locations without clear documentation of income sources or financial details. Officers were instructed to provide information on all funding sources for madrasas in each district.

Meanwhile, clerics have questioned the investigation’s focus on madrasas alone. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) executive committee, called for uniform laws for both madrasas and schools. “Many madrasas operate on donations, with people contributing small amounts for teachers’ salaries and meals for students. Most of them provide free education, contributing to the country’s literacy rate, while stressing that illegal activities have no place,” he added.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of AIMPLB, said investigations into foreign or illegal funding are acceptable, but should extend beyond madrasas to include other educational institutions. He maintained that no institution is above the law.