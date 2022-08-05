U.P. B Ed JEE 2022 result declared, Ragini Yadav tops
Women candidates secured top two positions in Uttar Pradesh B Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-2022, the result of which was declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Friday, said state coordinator for the exam PV Singh.
Ragini Yadav, who secured first position in this entrance examination, got 359.666 marks while Nitu Devi got second position by getting 358.000 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta bagged the third position with 319.333 marks.
A total of 6,67,463 candidates from the state were registered to write the exam and the result of 6,15,021 candidates who appeared in this entrance examination was announced on Friday.
In the entrance examination, a total of 6,15,602 candidates appeared in the first question paper and 6,15,778 candidates appeared in the second paper. A total of 6,15,021 candidates appeared in both the papers of the exam held on July 6.
In the first question paper, the number of candidates who took the exam in Hindi language was 5,45,046 and the number of candidates who took the exam in English language was 70,556.
-
High drama witnessed outside CP’s office in Ludhiana
A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, after a face-off between the members of Shiv Sena Hindustan and Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai's family. While Shiv Sena leaders, along with a few victims, reached the police headquarters seeking attachment of Ghai's property and protested against police inaction, Ghai's wife, along with her relatives, also reached the spot accusing Shiv Sena members of demanding ₹10 lakh.
-
AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU's students welfare office on Friday. Chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics. AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world.
-
Yogi asks Congress to apologise over ‘black protest’
LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back. The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
-
Ludhiana logs 30 new Covid cases
As many as 30 new cases of Covid were reported in the district on Friday. Of 254 active cases, 238 are under home isolation. As many as 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,657 Covid infections, of which 1,09,399 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 have succumbed to it.
-
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Judge who recorded accused’s confession testifies before court
Ad hoc sessions judge Prasad Kulkarni, who had as a metropolitan magistrate recorded accused Pradeep Rajbhar's confessional statement in March 2016, testified before the trial court on Friday in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case. The testimony was recorded via videoconferencing. During the examination by special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade, judge Kurlkarni said that Rajbhar had willingly narrated the sequence of events in Hindi which he transcribed in English.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics