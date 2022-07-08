U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video

Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Last month, Nupur Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

As per the police, the accused identified as Nasir Hussain of Kassawan locality under Faridpur police station also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night. Nasir runs a tailoring shop in Farrakhpur area.

In a tweet, the Bareilly Police said in the 45 second video Nasir is seen standing at an eatery near his shop and challenging those making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed. In the video, Nasir can be heard issuing a threat that he will behead Nupur Sharma for her act and will do the same with everyone who says such things.

His video was reported to the police by two local youths Satyam Gaur and Himanshu Patel following which an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (for promoting enmity between two groups on the grounds of religion and community), 504 (for insulting), 506 (for criminal intimidation) and section of 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act for misuse of social media platform was registered against the accused.

Another FIR was lodged in Bareilly on Thursday against Facebook ID user Faizan Khan for sharing inflammatory posts. The police said the efforts were on trace the user through electronic surveillance and stern action will be initiated against him.

Last week, two youths Mohsin Qureshi of Azamnagar and Mohd Taj of Farrakhpur, Faridpur, were arrested in Bareilly in connection with the two separate FIRs lodged at Faridpur police station and Kotwali police station of the district. The two cases were registered under charges of disturbing communal harmony and peace by sharing inflammatory posts on social media.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) DS Chauhan had earlier warned that strict action would be initiated against anyone posting provocative posts on social media. He had said the social media of U.P. police cell had been directed to keep a watch on social media platforms and initiate action against those who post inflammatory messages. Besides, social media units in all districts have been asked to initiate immediate action on any incendiary communal posts.