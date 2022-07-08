U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Last month, Nupur Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on the Gyanvapi issue.
As per the police, the accused identified as Nasir Hussain of Kassawan locality under Faridpur police station also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night. Nasir runs a tailoring shop in Farrakhpur area.
In a tweet, the Bareilly Police said in the 45 second video Nasir is seen standing at an eatery near his shop and challenging those making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed. In the video, Nasir can be heard issuing a threat that he will behead Nupur Sharma for her act and will do the same with everyone who says such things.
His video was reported to the police by two local youths Satyam Gaur and Himanshu Patel following which an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (for promoting enmity between two groups on the grounds of religion and community), 504 (for insulting), 506 (for criminal intimidation) and section of 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act for misuse of social media platform was registered against the accused.
Another FIR was lodged in Bareilly on Thursday against Facebook ID user Faizan Khan for sharing inflammatory posts. The police said the efforts were on trace the user through electronic surveillance and stern action will be initiated against him.
Last week, two youths Mohsin Qureshi of Azamnagar and Mohd Taj of Farrakhpur, Faridpur, were arrested in Bareilly in connection with the two separate FIRs lodged at Faridpur police station and Kotwali police station of the district. The two cases were registered under charges of disturbing communal harmony and peace by sharing inflammatory posts on social media.
Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) DS Chauhan had earlier warned that strict action would be initiated against anyone posting provocative posts on social media. He had said the social media of U.P. police cell had been directed to keep a watch on social media platforms and initiate action against those who post inflammatory messages. Besides, social media units in all districts have been asked to initiate immediate action on any incendiary communal posts.
YouTube takes down Punjabi singer’s song seeking release of Sikh prisoners
YouTube has taken down Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which calls for the release of Sikh “political prisoners”, following a “legal complaint” by the Indian government. The development comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song “SYL”, which was released posthumously, following a similar complaint by the Centre. The video is still available on some other YouTube channels.
U.P.: LPG cylinders blast after fire in Kanpur building, none hurt
Panic gripped posh residential cluster Bihari Lal Estate here after five cooking gas cylinders exploded one after the other after a fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building in early hours of Friday, said fire officer Pradeep Sharma. The building was damaged in the explosions but no one was injured. The building, where the fire broke out, houses a coconut oil making factory where cosmetic items are also manufactured.
HC cancels allotment of public land to private persons
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court refused to dismiss a PIL challenging allotment of public utility land to private persons just because the petitioner may have a grudge against the respondent (opposite party). The court ordered cancelling the allotment of the gram sabha land for private use in Hardoi district.
IMD warns of heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana over weekend
The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh over the weekend. From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, according to the IMD. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.
Five from Punjab among 9 killed as river washes away car in Nainital
Nine people, including five from Punjab, were killed while one person was rescued after the car they were travelling in was washed away in the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday morning, officials said. They were trying to cross the road but the gushing water washed away the vehicle and it overturned downstream, said senior superintendent of police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt.
