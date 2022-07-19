U.P.: Biometric attendance made mandatory for CSJMU students

The students of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, will have to mark their biometric attendance on a regular basis. Vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak has issued a letter to the directors of all schools/departments in this regard making biometric attendance mandatory for all students.

The university in a statement said 75 percent attendance is mandatory and the students’ record of biometric attendance will be considered paramount for evaluation, without which the students will not be allowed to appear in examination.

Vice chancellor Prof Pathak said, “The biometric devices have been installed at the entrance of each and every department of the university to record the digital attendance. This move will not only help the teachers monitor the students’ attendance through a digital record, it will also be a milestone in addressing their queries regarding attendance and irregularities.”

It will also increase student participation in activities organised by the university and facilitate faculty members in studying the attendance pattern of irregular students and issuing reminders and warnings on a regular basis, if any.

Media-in-charge, CSJMU, Vishal Sharma said the order of biometric attendance of students will be applicable from the academic session 2022-23. The record of attendance will also be kept by the office of the vice chancellor.

He said the university had already made it mandatory for the faculty members and employees to record their attendance digitally using the biometric devices on the campus. This step of biometric attendance of students will be beneficial in digitalisation of the university campus and information related to biometric attendance will be duly collected from students.