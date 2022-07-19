U.P.: Biometric attendance made mandatory for CSJMU students
The students of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, will have to mark their biometric attendance on a regular basis. Vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak has issued a letter to the directors of all schools/departments in this regard making biometric attendance mandatory for all students.
The university in a statement said 75 percent attendance is mandatory and the students’ record of biometric attendance will be considered paramount for evaluation, without which the students will not be allowed to appear in examination.
Vice chancellor Prof Pathak said, “The biometric devices have been installed at the entrance of each and every department of the university to record the digital attendance. This move will not only help the teachers monitor the students’ attendance through a digital record, it will also be a milestone in addressing their queries regarding attendance and irregularities.”
It will also increase student participation in activities organised by the university and facilitate faculty members in studying the attendance pattern of irregular students and issuing reminders and warnings on a regular basis, if any.
Media-in-charge, CSJMU, Vishal Sharma said the order of biometric attendance of students will be applicable from the academic session 2022-23. The record of attendance will also be kept by the office of the vice chancellor.
He said the university had already made it mandatory for the faculty members and employees to record their attendance digitally using the biometric devices on the campus. This step of biometric attendance of students will be beneficial in digitalisation of the university campus and information related to biometric attendance will be duly collected from students.
-
Take decisions on merit: U.P. CM Yogi to ministers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's observations assume significance following reports of irregularities in transfers in PWD and health department. The CM had set up 18 GoMs to tour state's 18 divisions and review implementation of government schemes there. He said two phases of divisional tours had been completed up to now. Yogi said the GoMs would review the steps taken when they tour the area again. The CM said routes for running the e-rickshaws should also be decided.
-
Taloja traffic police fill potholes, much to motorists’ relief
The Navi Mumbai traffic police have come to the rescue of motorists who were facing nightmarish experience on the Taloja MIDC road leading to Kalyan and Ambernath. The initiative of Taloja traffic police came after the personnel had, for almost 10 days, guided motorists on the water-logged, sludge-filled, crater-ridden road. Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector (traffic), Taloja MIDC claimed that the people were working in unhygienic conditions due to silt on the road.
-
ED arrests key Soren aide for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others. Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after around eight hours of questioning on Tuesday, officials said. Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling JMM, besides being the assembly representative of CM Soren, who represents Barhait.
-
‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Tuesday. Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
-
Jharkhand: Pegasus ‘target’ journo, arrested a day ago, has ‘Maoist links’
A freelance journalist in Jharkhand, who figured on the list of people allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware and who was arrested on Sunday, had links with Maoists, police have claimed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics