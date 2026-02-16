UP Board: Class 10, 12 certificate cancellations to go public via newspapers to check fraud

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has introduced a transparency measure to prevent misuse of cancelled high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) certificates by directing that details of invalidated documents be published in leading newspapers across the concerned districts. Candidates allegedly reappear in exams to alter birth details, names or marks; complaints trigger inquiries, leading to cancellation of previously issued certificates. (File photo)

Officials said the decision is intended to check the alleged growing misuse of fake or fraudulently obtained certificates. Under the new directive, information about cancelled certificates will be placed in the public domain to ensure they cannot be used for admissions, jobs or other official purposes.

On February 11, Satyendra Singh, additional secretary (administration), issued instructions to additional secretaries of all five regional offices in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, making public disclosure of cancellations mandatory.

As per the order, the district inspector of schools (DIOS) concerned must publish the cancellation notice in prominent local newspapers within 15 days of receiving the official directive.

Board officials clarified that the rule will also apply to cases involving other state boards. For example, a candidate who has passed high school from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education cannot obtain another high school certificate from the UP Board under existing regulations.

Authorities said in several instances, candidates allegedly reappear in examinations to change or reduce their date of birth, correct their names, or improve their marks. Complaints are often lodged by individuals known to them. If an inquiry establishes the complaint, the earlier certificate is cancelled.

In a recent case, a candidate who had passed high school from the Bihar School Examination Board applied to the UP Board seeking cancellation of a certificate issued there. He reportedly stated that due to a lack of awareness, he had also completed high school from the UP Board. Officials noted that such situations carry the risk of alleged misuse of academic documents.

Satyendra Singh said making information about certificates cancelled on incorrect grounds public is necessary to prevent future misuse.

Education experts said the step is expected to strengthen verification systems for employers, universities and government agencies relying on academic records for recruitment and admissions. They added that placing cancellation details in the public domain could act as a deterrent against attempts to secure duplicate or allegedly fraudulently obtained certificates while improving transparency in examination governance.