UP Board defers first exams for Prayagraj students

PRAYAGRAJ In wake of the devotee rush during the ongoing Mahakumbh, the UP Board has postponed the February 24 High School and Intermediate exams for candidates in Prayagraj. The exams will now be held on March 9, as per a communique issued by Ashok Kumar, joint secretary, secondary education department, UP Government. In Prayagraj, 2,02,349 students, including 92,961 in High School and 1,09,388 in Intermediate, are slated to appear in the exams at 335 centres. (Pic for representation)

For Class 10 students, Hindi exam was scheduled in the first shift between 8.30am and 11.45am while healthcare exam was to be held in the second shift between 2pm and 5.15pm.

Similarly, for Intermediate students, Military Science exam was slated in the first shift and Hindi exam in the second shift.

Now, the exams for students in Prayagraj would be held on March 9, as per the same timings as mentioned for February 24.

The UP Board examinations are scheduled to be held between February 24 and March 12.