U.P. Board exam: 7 imposters, 10 copycats caught; 2.51 lakh students skip exam

Seven imposters and 10 copycats were held during the UP Board exam on Monday. Two fake candidates were caught from Ghazipur and one each from Rampur, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Pratapgarh and Basti. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Besides, 2,51,456 candidates did not turn up for the exam in the two shifts on the day.

On Monday, 10 candidates including seven boys and three girls were caught cheating in both shifts. An FIR has been lodged against two centre administrators of Etah district for irregularities.

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that in the first shift, the examination of High School English, Inter-computer, vocational and agriculture sections was held at 8,272 examination centres in the state. Out of 28,75,055 candidates, 1,68,058 candidates remained absent in the examination.

Similarly, in the second shift, the examinations of physics, psychology, pedagogy and logic in High School and Intermediate were held at 8,124 examination centres. In the second shift, out of 17,36,106 candidates, 83,398 were absent.

On Tuesday, the home science exam will be held at 7,934 centers in the first shift. 8,51,198 candidates are registered in this subject. The examination of vocational subjects in Inter will be held at 1097 examination centres. 32,631 candidates will appear in the examination. Similarly, in the second shift, the high school computer subject examination will be held at 2,277 examination centres. 68,018 candidates will appear in High School. In Intermediate, the examination for Geography and Agriculture subjects will be held at 6,116 centres. There are 3,48,600 candidates registered.

1.5 lakh examiners to check 3 cr answer sheets

The UP Board announced the evaluation schedule of answer sheets on Monday. From March 16 to March 31, evaluation of copies will take place at 260 centres.

About 1.5 lakh examiners will evaluate three crore copies at these centres. Examiners will evaluate the academic future of more than 55 lakh candidates within 13 days. There will be a holiday for Holi for three days from March 24 to 26.

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that a training workshop will be organised in the regional office of the Board to ensure complete clarity in the evaluation of copies. The training programme will start after the examination is over.