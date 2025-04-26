UP Board exam: Nandram scripts success with indomitable spirit

Defeating impairment, Nandram has scripted an inspiring chapter on self-belief and perseverance, writing his UP Board Class 10 exam by using his lips to hold a pen and passing with 59.5% marks. Nandram says it was not easy to begin writing by using his lips. (HT)

The success of the 21-year-old student of Sai Balaji Inter College in Hardoi has quelled the anxiety that his parents may have had about his future when Nandram was born with a deformity in all his limbs.

“I could have received a scribe for my examination from the authorities, but it was my determination to prove myself that made me take the examination all by myself. When you are born with a difficulty, you must practise in such a way that your hard work defeats your destiny,” he said.

About eight years back, he somehow managed to hold a pencil with his lips for the first time.

“I began to draw some patterns and characters after seeing this, my father got me admitted to a government school in my village – Asha Gaon in Tandiyawan block in Sitapur. I had no idea that one day I would be able to write my Class 10 examination,” Nandram said.

He shared that it was not easy to begin writing by using his lips.

“My pen fell several times, leaving me disheartened, but I tried hard to attain perfection in my writing. I was supported by my parents and relatives in every possible way. My neighbours in the village would find it so interesting that they would stand for hours to watch me write and draw. Even some children in neighbourhood would get their charts and projects made by me so that they get good marks in their practical exams,” he added.

Nandram is supported by a BJP leader Suhana Jain who enrolled him in a private school.

“I went to get a tricycle during a distribution drive when I met her. She helped me buy books and contributed to my studies. My father, who is a farmer, and relatives helped reach the examination centre by making me sit between them on a motorcycle,” he said.

Sharing his motto of life, he said though there are problems wherever one goes, he who fights the odds, succeeds in life.

“Problems are part and parcel of everybody’s life, but we need to cope with them,” he said.

Emphasising his belief in self-reliance, he said, “I also operate a ration machine using my lips to earn some money to support my family.” He also said he would like to continue his studies and complete his intermediate (Class 12) with a good score.