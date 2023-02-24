UP Board: Over 1.91 lakh students skip Class 12 English paper

A total of 1,91,805 candidates did not appear in the UP Board Class 12 English examination held in the second shift on Friday. A total of 23,60,275 candidates were registered to appear in the said exam. Similarly, out of 30,424, some 1,542 candidates did not appear in the high school agriculture science exam, an official said. A total of 23,60,275 candidates were registered to appear in the said exam. (For Representation)

Secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said two solvers had been caught in Ballia and one each in Pratapgarh and Azamgarh districts. Action had been taken against all of them. In Lucknow, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob made a surprise inspection of the examination centre at Government Inter College, Nishatganj.

She also matched admit and identity cards of the students appearing in the exam. She took stock of the arrangements and gave strict instructions to conduct copying-free examinations at all centres.

Jacob inquired from the concerned officer as to students of which school were taking the exam and also inspected the strong room. After that, the Jaccob reached Sant S Ram Inter College, Dr Shyam Singh Public Inter College and took stock of arrangements there.

The UP Board has taken major action against three examination centres in Yamuna Par area of ​​Prayagraj. The static magistrates of all the three centres have been removed for not discharging their duties properly.

All of them were found violating the government orders by giving the keys of the strong room to centre administrators. Departmental action has been recommended against all of them.

The external administrators of all the three centres were also removed. In Naini’s Kedarnath Jaiswal Inter College, instructions have been given to remove all the invigilators. Clarification will be sought from the district inspector of school in this matter.

“Friday was an important day of Board exams. In the second meeting, there was Class 12 English paper. Board officials themselves had come to inspect many centres. In Yamuna Par area of ​​Prayagraj, Board secretary Divyakant Shukla got information about disturbances at some centres and he reached there soon.