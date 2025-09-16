UP brings ordinance denying pension to ad hoc employees

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has brought in an ordinance, retrospectively effective from April 1, 1961, to deny right to pension to ad hoc employees who were not appointed following proper recruitment procedures or regularised as per rules. The additional chief secretary has forwarded a copy of the ordinance to all the additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries and said it defines the eligibility for pension and asked departments to act as per provisions therein in cases of admissibility of the pension. (Pic for representation)

Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated the ordinance - Uttar Pradesh Pension Ki Haqdari Tatha Vidhimanyakaran Ordinance 2025 on September 2.

Those aware of the development said the ordinance has been issued as a large number of daily wagers and other categories of employees are working with various departments of state government and many of them are filing cases claiming right to pension. The ordinance denies such ad hoc employees the right to pension.

Additional chief secretary (finance) Deepak Kumar, in a government order issued on September 10, said some individuals are working with different departments (or in the organisations controlled by them) who have not been originally appointed through a proper recruitment procedure and have not been regularised as per rules. He said such persons are filing cases in courts, claiming benefits of pension, etc, like state government employees.

Kumar has forwarded a copy of the ordinance to all the additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries and said it defines the eligibility for pension and asked departments to act as per provisions therein in cases of admissibility of the pension.