U.P.: BSP releases fourth list of 9 candidates for LS polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. With this, Mayawati-led party, which is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls starting April 19 on its own, has announced candidates on 46 seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BSP has announced candidates on 46 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh so far. (HT file)

The party has fielded a Brahmin candidate Sachidanand Pandey aka Sachin from Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat. Pandey has defected to the party from the BJP. Working on Dalit-Brahmin formula, the BSP plans to breach the strong fort of the BJP that has fielded sitting MP Lallu Singh whereas the SP has fielded party MLA Awadhesh Prasad.

The BSP has given ticket to party’s former state president Bhim Rajbhar from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat against the BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav.

The party has fielded former MP Balkrishna Chauhan from Ghosi seat where BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s son Arvind Rajbhar is contesting as the NDA candidate. The SP has fielded Rajiv Rai from the seat.

Chauhan had won the seat in the 1999 Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket. He defected to the Congress and on April 4 but rejoined the BSP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BSP candidate Atul Rai had bagged the seat.

The BSP has fielded Mohammad Irfan from Etah Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Rajvir Singh alias Rajju Bahiya and SP candidate Devesh Shakya. A lawyer, Irfan had held various posts in the UP Congress Committee.

He defected to the BSP after Etah seat was allotted to the SP under an alliance with the Congress. The BSP is working on Dalit- Muslim formula to win the seat. The party has named a Brahmin candidate Shyam Kishore Awasthi from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat.

A former office-bearer of the BJP Awadh region, Awasthi left the BJP to join the BSP after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule by the Election Commission.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Rekha Verma who comes from backward community whereas the SP has fielded upper caste Rajput candidate Anand Bhadauria from the seat.

Another Brahmin candidate Dayashankar Mishra has been fielded from Basti seat. A former district president of the BJP, Mishra enjoys influence over the Brahmin community in the area, particularly in Harraiya assembly segment.

He will challenge the BJP candidate Harish Dwivedi who won the seat twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas the SP has fielded former minister Ram Prasad Chaudhary from there.

The BSP has fielded a Muslim candidate Javed Simnani from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has given ticket to sitting MP Ravi Kishan Shukla whereas the SP has fielded Kajal Nishad from there. Simnani said, “Both the BJP and SP candidates are outsiders whereas I have been active in the politics of the district since my students days.”

The BSP has expressed faith in party worker Satyendra Kumar Maurya by fielding him from Chandauli Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has fielded Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey whereas the SP has fielded former minister Virendra Singh from there.

Dhaneshwar Gautam has been fielded from reserved Robertsganj seat. Under alliance formula, the BJP has allotted the seat to its ally Apna Dal (S).