UP Budget likely to balance pre-poll promises, post-election delivery

The Yogi Adityanath government’s budget for 2026-27, the last full one before the 2027 assembly elections, is being seen as crucial one two counts as it offers the ruling BJP the final opportunity to fulfil pending promises from the 2022 Sankalp Patra and is also expected to carry a populist imprint. The govt, experts believe, may prioritise welfare schemes, subsidies, and sector-specific incentives aimed at key voter groups (For Representation)

As several pre-poll promises are partially implemented, the forthcoming budget is expected to serve as a vehicle to push these commitments, allocate funds and fast-track delivery ahead of the next electoral contest.

The government, experts believe, may prioritise welfare schemes, subsidies, and sector-specific incentives aimed at key voter groups, while projecting the budget as a consolidation of its governance record over the past five years.

“This year, the budget is being prepared in a pre- poll environment ahead of 2027 UP Assembly elections. Although not much is expected as Yogi govt has already undertaken various developmental initiatives in key areas, this budget may focus on farmers, youth and women alongside the poor segment of the population,” Shashi Kant Pandey, a political scientist, said.

“At the same time, the focus will also be on implementing and completing the promises made before 2022 as the BJP gears up to face voters next year, ” he added.

The key populist promises made in the 2022 manifesto and not implemented yet include providing free transportation to women above 60 years of age in the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses, connecting all villages to a bus service. The government is believed to be making budgetary allocations for the same with the UPSRTC having already sent the demand.

The BJP’s 2022 Sankalp Patra had promised to raise the monthly pension for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities from ₹500 to ₹1,500. The government increased it to ₹1,000 just weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and ahead of the 2027 assembly polls it is expected to raise the pension to the promised ₹1,500 per month in the budget.

Uttar Pradesh has over 65 lakh (6.5 million) old-age pensioners, 38 lakh (3.8 million) widow pension beneficiaries, and around 12 lakh (1.2 million) persons receiving disability pensions. Officials in the social welfare, women welfare and divyang welfare departments confirmed the additional budget to raise the pension to ₹1,500 per month has been sought and the government allocation in this year’s budget, according to them, was a foregone conclusion.

Welfare schemes such as free electricity to farmers, two free LPG refills a year to Ujjawala beneficiaries are believed to be certain to continue and get allocation in the budget this year too.

The last budget did earmark funds for the Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Shaktikaran Yojana seeking to distribute scooters free of cost to meritorious girl students who have passed Class 12 and are seeking admission in a college but the distribution never happened.

The budget, this year, may again allocate funds for this scheme with the government ensuring distribution in the poll year. Setting up Ma Annaporna canteens to provide subsidised nutritious food to the poor in cities was also a major pre-poll promise by the BJP. The scheme may find a renewed push and expansion in this budget.

Some of the new schemes likely to be announced and receive funds include launch of multi-cropping scheme aimed at enhancing income of farmers, launch of the state livestock mission, an umbrella scheme, on the pattern of National Livestock Mission, giving insurance coverage to animals.

Phase-1 B of Lucknow Metro is also all set to get budgetary allocation with the housing department having already sent a proposal for the funds.