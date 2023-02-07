U.P. budget session likely from Feb 20

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is likely to commence from February 20. The state government will table its annual budget 2023-2024 in the legislative assembly.

“The state government has begun the preparation for the annual budget 2023-2024 after Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. The finance department is holding meetings with various departments to give final touch to the annual budget,” said a state government officer.

The U.P. government has already indicated that the size of the annual budget may go up further and may cross ₹7 lakh crore in 2023-2024. It had presented an annual budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore for 2022-23. A supplementary budget for ₹33,769.55 crore (2022-2023) was presented in December 2022, taking the total size of the budget to ₹6.50 lakh crore.