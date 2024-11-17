UP bypolls: RLD chief seeks votes, support for BJP pick in Khair

Reminding voters in Jat-dominated Khair in Aligarh that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government that honoured the late PM Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary sought their support for ruling party candidate Surendra Diler on Sunday. Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary. (HT file)

Aligarh’s Khair assembly seat is among the nine seats across Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are scheduled to be held on November 20. Chaudhary, also a Union minister of state, also said the policies of the BJP government were benefiting all sections of the society.

He urged voters in use their franchise in large numbers to ensure the victory of the ruling party candidate from Khair seat. The RLD chief said it was BJP government that was instrumental in setting up a university in name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh here in Aligarh.

“Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh declared India free in 1915 and travelled across globe to spread his message. Raja Sahab donated land for education and was a follower of Arya Samaj,” Chaudhary added. “The government is bringing up defence corridor in Aligarh which will generate jobs. Various steps have been taken to promote lock industry of Aligarh,” he said.