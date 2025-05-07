U.P. Cabinet decision: Nod to policies for streamlining parking, regulation of bus terminals

With a view to streamlining parking of private vehicles in city limits and of buses around bus terminals, the State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Construction, Maintenance and Operation of Parking Spaces) Rules – 2025 and the UP Stage Carriage Bus Terminal, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025. No one will be allowed to park their vehicles in a manner that disrupts traffic such as on footpath, roadside and other public space. (For Representation)

The new parking policy is aimed at establishing modern parking facilities in urban local bodies. In the first phase, the policy will be implemented in 17 municipal corporations across the state. “The parking space in municipal corporations will be given on private-public-partnership (PPP) mode,” said urban development minister AK Sharma at press conference held to brief reporters about the Cabinet decisions.

Among riders for starting parking space include approach road of more than 12-mts width, separate parking for divyangjan, designated space for charging facility for EVs, boom barriers and digital signals etc. The 17 municipal corporations where the new parking policy will be implemented include Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Firozabad, Bareilly, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur and Saharanpur.

No one will be allowed to park their vehicles in a manner that disrupts traffic such as on footpath, roadside and other public space. “For starting a parking facility, a licence will be issued by Nagar Nigam against a fee. An individual can apply for tender on government land or shall apply as individual on their own land too for starting a parking facility. The parking contractor will also get vehicles parked in an unauthorised manner towed,” the minister said.

Each district will have a parking management committee that will take decision regarding management. The minister said spa, salon and car bazaar shall be allowed at parking spaces apart from toilets and fee will be decided by the parking management committee.

The tender will be given for a period of five-year. Among riders include power with parking management committee to end contract if more vehicles than capacity are parked or if any of the norms are not met.

Besides, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet also approved the UP Stage Carriage Bus Terminal, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025, to bring in private players to operate parking facility for buses within a vicinity of 5 km radius of the bus terminal.

Private bidders can compete for taking tender of the parking spaces that will come up on at least 2 acres of government land. If a private person has 2 acres or more land with an annual turnover of at least ₹50 lakh, they can also apply for tender. A district level committee will regulate its functioning.

A private bidder shall not be given more than 10 tourist bus parks in state, not more than two in a district and not more than one on one road/stretch, said finance minister Suresh Khanna addressing the press conference.

“The bus park should be within 5 km radius of the bus terminal. The contract under PPP will be given for 10 years and if found suitable for another 10 years,” the minister added.

The Cabinet also approved land transfer from labour department to medical education department for construction of 100-bed critical care hospital block for government medical college under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure.