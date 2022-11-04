UP cabinet okays expansion of three police commissionerates

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved inclusion of all the police stations of Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur districts in the police commissionerate to bring uniformity across the district. So far, six police stations of Lucknow, 12 police stations of Varanasi and 14 police stations of Kanpur were kept out of the purview of police commissioners and were treated as separate police districts supervised by an officer of superintendent of police (SP) rank.

A senior police official privy to the development said that so far, 40 police stations (including a women’s police station) were part of the Lucknow police commissionerate and were divided into five zones: west, east, central, north and south. He said there were nine police stations each in west, north and central zones, seven police stations in east and six police stations in south zone. Earlier, six other police stations of Lucknow district were under the jurisdiction of SP (Rural) following which the common man as well as the police personnel faced difficulty in understanding the working.

“Now, after the cabinet approval, all 46 police stations of Lucknow district will be part of the police commissionerate. It is, however, to be decided whether a new zone will be created or the newly added police stations will be divided among the already existing five zones of the commissionerate,” he said, adding, “Most likely the newly added police stations will be divided among the five zones, maintaining uniformity in number of police stations in each zone”.

“Similarly, there were 38 police stations, including a women’s police station, in Kanpur police commissionerate, divided into three zones—west, east and south. Now, there will be 42 police stations after addition of the new ones which were so far under the jurisdiction of Kanpur Outer,” the official explained. He said the police stations added in Kanpur were 12, so most likely a new police zone would be created in the Kanpur police commissionerate.

The official said there were 17 police stations in Varanasi police commissionerate, including a women’s police station, divided into two zones—Varanasi and Kashi. He said now all 12 police stations of the district which were so under jurisdiction of Varanasi Rural would be added and the total number of police stations under Varanasi police commissionerate would be increased to 29. He said a new zone was likely to be added in Varanasi too.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, commonly known as Noida, all 27 police stations of the district are part of the police commissionerate, since the police commissioner system was introduced in the state on January 13, 2020.