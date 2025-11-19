UP charts green-energy path, targets 40-50% renewable power by 2047

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday signalled a decisive push towards becoming a leading green-energy state by 2047, outlining an ambitious roadmap that seeks to ensure clean, reliable and affordable power while accelerating the transition to renewable sources. Deloitte’s Energy & Renewable Vision 2047 for the state proposed large solar parks and hybrid wind–solar systems. (For Representation)

At a high-level workshop here, senior officials, industry groups, think tanks and financiers agreed that the state was positioned to play a pivotal role in India’s energy transition and reiterated the commitment to meet 40–50% of its energy requirement from renewables by 2047.

Additional chief secretary (energy) Narendra Bhushan said Uttar Pradesh must plan for rapidly rising electricity demand, uninterrupted 24×7 supply and large-scale expansion of renewable and decentralised energy.

He highlighted emerging opportunities in floating solar, micro-grids, nuclear power, green hydrogen, green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel and advanced storage, urging stakeholders to submit detailed recommendations to strengthen the long-term roadmap.

UPPCL chairman Ashish Goel said forecasting needs for 2047 was complex due to sweeping technological shifts, making flexible, adaptive policies essential for achieving the state’s development goals.

Principal secretary, planning, Alok Kumar said over one crore suggestions received from youth, industry, institutions and civil society through the Smart Portal were being processed with AI to define sectoral priorities. NITI Aayog advisor Manoj Upadhyay stressed the importance of making UP’s long-range energy plans actionable and aligned with national goals.

Deloitte’s Energy & Renewable Vision 2047 for the state proposed large solar parks, floating and canal-top projects, hybrid wind–solar systems, small hydro, biomass and CBG-based power generation, supported by modern storage technologies.

Energy think tank recommended stronger demand forecasting, digital grid planning and climate-aligned state energy plans, while industry bodies called for solar manufacturing clusters, CBG parks, green credit lines for MSMEs and faster open-access reforms.

Private developers and technology firms pushed for universal smart metering, digital substations and AI-based grid modelling, as financial institutions advocated green bonds, blended finance and ESG-linked lending. The meeting concluded with the resolve to jointly implement UP’s 2030-2040-2047 roadmap and drive its emergence as a front-rank green-energy state by 2047.