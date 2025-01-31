UP chief secy, DGP take stock of stampede site and choke points

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR/LUCKNOW UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar on Thursday reached Prayagraj on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and visited the Mela area to take stock of the ground situation post the Mauni Amavasya stampede. They assured of enhanced arrangements for the upcoming Basant Panchami (third Amrit Snan) on February 3. UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar meet a woman undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

The two officers first went to Jhusi and then to Sangam, reaching pillar number 157 around which the incident took place and collected information about the stampede from district magistrate (Mahakumbh Nagar) Vijay Kiran Anand.

“We reviewed arrangements and asked officers to ensure that pilgrims have a better experience. Besides visiting the stampede site, we went to some choke points like Tikar Mafi and Jhusi railway station areas. We also visited the hospital to ensure that the injured are treated well,” said Singh.

The officers also went to the temporary wooden tower near the site. They stayed there for around 20 minutes, analysing how the crowd of pilgrims approached Sangam and what the situation was at different times on the fateful day.

The CS and the DGP then proceeded to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and held a meeting with officers. They gave necessary instructions to the officers about the bathing festival of Basant Panchami on February 3.

Both officials said preparations for the Mahakumbh this time are being appreciated all over the world. “Unfortunately, this incident happened. Despite this, we should not let our morale go down and work with the spirit of ‘do it better’ to make the upcoming Amrit Snan a ‘zero error’ exercise and make the bathing memorable for devotees,” they said.

DGP Prashant Kumar said maximum officials along with with adequate police force should be present at places where there is maximum crowd while SP-level officers should be deployed in border areas.

After reviewing arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela Central Hospital on Parade Ground, the officers went to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, met pilgrims injured in the stampede and directed doctors to provide the best treatment.

The CS emphasised that the administration is actively engaged in the treatment and well-being of the injured. “It is a big relief that no patient is in critical condition. However, some individuals have sustained fractures, which might take three to four weeks to heal completely. The government and hospital administration remain fully committed to providing the best possible medical care, ensuring that all injured devotees receive the necessary treatment without any delays, “ he asserted.

Meanwhile, former divisional commissioner (Prayagraj), UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal, former district magistrate (Prayagraj) and relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami also arrived in Prayagraj on the instructions of the state government. The officers were sent here to provide support to officials on ground so that there is no shortcoming in the arrangements during the remaining bathing festivals.