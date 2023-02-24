Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Chitrakoot jail’s canteen supplier held, sent to 14-day JC

U.P.: Chitrakoot jail’s canteen supplier held, sent to 14-day JC

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 24, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Navneet Sachan was held on charges of facilitating meetings of Nikhat Ansari and her MLA husband Abbas Ansari inside the prison

Cops arrested on Friday arrested canteen supplier of Chitrakoot prison Navneet Sachan on charges of facilitating meetings of Nikhat Ansari and her MLA husband Abbas Ansari inside the prison.

The arrested man was sent to 14-day judicial custody. (For Representation)
During the investigation, it came to light that Sachan had contacted prison staff to arrange meetings of Nikhat Ansari and Abbas Ansari, said cops probing the case. Nikhat Ansari was arrested on February 11 from the VVIP guest room adjacent to the jailor’s office inside the Chitrakoot jail.

Special judge, Prevention of Corruption Act court, Lokesh Varun, sent Navneet Sachan to 14-days judicial custody (JC) later in the day.

