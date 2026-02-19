Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday clarified its stand on announcements from mosques for 'sehri' and 'iftar' during Ramzan, saying the practice dates back to a time when clocks were not widely in use, and that the Supreme Court orders on use of loudspeakers remained in force. UP cites SC ruling 'no loudspeakers during night hours' to clarify mosque announcements for Ramzan

Samajwadi Party member Kamal Akhtar raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly, saying since festivals of all religions, including Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, Kanwar Yatra as well as Christian and Sikh celebrations, are observed in the state, mosques should be allowed to use loudspeakers for making announcements during the holy month of Ramzan that commenced on Thursday.

Akhtar said brief announcements are traditionally made from the mosques to inform people observing fast about the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftar' .

He also claimed that the government recently removed loudspeakers from most religious places, and urged it to permit mosque announcements during Ramzan to provide relief to people.

The Supreme Court prohibits the use of loudspeakers, public address systems, and sound-producing instruments from 10 pm to 6 am, except in closed premises such as auditoriums, conference rooms, and banquet halls for internal communication.

Responding to Akhtar, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the Supreme Court has clearly directed that loudspeakers should not be used after 10 pm.

Even at weddings, police ensure compliance if complaints are received about loudspeakers being used beyond the stipulated time, he said.

Referring to the tradition of mosque announcements for 'sehri' and 'iftar', Khanna said the practice originated when clocks were not common and people estimated time by the position of the sun.

"Today, almost every person – whether a rickshaw puller, street vendor or vegetable seller – has a mobile phone that shows time. So the necessity is no longer there," he said.

While the government does not interfere in anyone's religious beliefs, the Supreme Court has laid down the rules on the use of loudspeakers, and "it is not our order", the minister said.

Claiming that the apex court order relates to sound levels and does not prohibit the use of loudspeakers, Akhtar urged the minister to allow the announcements during Ramzan.

The minister, however, did not offer any further reply.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.