UP CM inaugurates DRDO’s first makeshift 505-bed hospital in Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated a 505-bed makeshift Covid hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow.

Anticipating a surge in Covid-19 cases, the CM also announced a massive anti-Covid campaign in the rural pockets where panchayat polls were held recently.

“We have inaugurated the makeshift hospital today. In the first phase, we have inaugurated 250 beds. Of the total beds here, 150 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds while other would be a set of general beds, equipped with 24 hours oxygen connectivity,” said Adityanath while extending gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on whose direction the hospital was established.

“Anticipating surge in the Covid cases in the rural parts of the UP, we have launched a campaign under which we have formed dedicated nigrani samities to check and report Covid cases. The Samities would also be provided with handheld infra-red thermometer, oxymeter and sanitisers. The samiti members would be asked to facilitate the antigen tests and RTPCR tests of the villagers,” the CM said.

He also announced the construction of massive quarantine centres in every gram panchayat in order to quarantine those suffering from Covid-19 infection.

Other 305 beds of DRDO’s makeshift hospital would be made operational shortly, said DRDO officials. “The hospital is equipped with 20 kilo litre oxygen tank that would ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the hospitalized Covid patients,” said Shantanu Pratap Singh, public relation officer (PRO), Defence, Lucknow.

Other than ensuring regular oxygen supply, Singh said the hospital was also equipped with a dedicated power backup and bio medical and other waste management system to ensure hygienic environment at the hospital. “Indian Armed Forces have provided 30 medical specialists, 28 medical officers, 6 officers for administrative support, 51 nursing officers, 110 nursing assistants/technicians and 79 support staff for the hospital,” said Singh.

Be it food or medical treatment, he said there will be no charges for facilities available at the hospital that would run by a team from Armed Forces comprising of doctors of many specialities along with nurses and paramedic staff.

“The admission to the hospital will be controlled through an Integrated Control Centre at Lucknow established by the Uttar Pradesh State Authorities (0522-4523000). The hospital does not cater to walk in patients and admissions. Information on admitted patients will be available from the helpdesk at mobile numbers 9519109239 and 9519109240,” said Singh while explaining the hospitalization process at the hospital.

The city would get another makeshift 250-bed Covid hospital that would come up in Haj House later this week. Gopal Sutar, chief of corporate communications/media relations at HAL, confirmed the establishment of 250-bed hospital and said it would be operational in a few days. The hospital would be of L3 category and would be equipped with around 100 high flow nasal cannula and 25 ventilators.