U.P. CM Yogi dedicates 25 fire stations to people
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday dedicated 25 fire service stations located in 18 districts to the people and flagged off 25 fire tenders at a programme organised at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.
Efforts were being made to have fire stations at all the tehsil headquarters in the next two years, the chief minister said.
Ninety-seven new fire stations were sanctioned in the past five years and 30 of them were ready, he said. Twenty-five of these fire stations were dedicated to people on Friday, he said.
OVER 1.5 LAKH COPS RECRUITED IN 5 YEARS: YOGI
More than 1.5 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the past five years and such steps have brought about an improvement in the law and order situation in the state, the chief minister said. He also said his government was expeditiously implementing programmes to improve policing in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh was now becoming an example of becoming a safe state in the country, he said.
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
