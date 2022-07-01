U.P. CM Yogi dedicates 25 fire stations to people

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday dedicated 25 fire service stations located in 18 districts to the people and flagged off 25 fire tenders at a programme organised at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

Efforts were being made to have fire stations at all the tehsil headquarters in the next two years, the chief minister said.

Ninety-seven new fire stations were sanctioned in the past five years and 30 of them were ready, he said. Twenty-five of these fire stations were dedicated to people on Friday, he said.

OVER 1.5 LAKH COPS RECRUITED IN 5 YEARS: YOGI

More than 1.5 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the past five years and such steps have brought about an improvement in the law and order situation in the state, the chief minister said. He also said his government was expeditiously implementing programmes to improve policing in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh was now becoming an example of becoming a safe state in the country, he said.