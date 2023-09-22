U.P. CM Yogi seeks report on investment ready proposals from DMs, div commissioners

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all the district magistrates (DMs) to submit in a month the reports on the investment proposals ready to be implemented ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Uttar Pradesh. The groundbreaking ceremony is likely to be organised around Diwali. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath stressed upon the need to make the groundbreaking ceremony as grand as GIS-23 and instructed to work with utmost transparency and end the pendency at the earliest. (HT file)

He has given instructions to all the DMs and divisional commissioners to hold investment-focused review meetings and fix accountability at every level to ensure that greater number of investment projects can be implemented through the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to a press release, Uttar Pradesh garnered investment proposals exceeding ₹36 lakh crore during the Global Investors’ Summit-2023 held in Lucknow earlier this year in which investors expressed keen interest in investing in all 75 districts of the state.

Yogi has asked the DMs and divisional commissioners to focus on providing land through land banks for investors. He stressed upon the need to make the groundbreaking ceremony as grand as GIS-23 and instructed to work with utmost transparency and end the pendency at the earliest.

He said the current environment in the state was best for investments. The CM said even smaller districts like Mirzapur, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Balrampur, Hathras, Ayodhya, Gonda, Barabanki and Sultanpur had received big investment proposals. He said officials should interact with all small and big investors at the tehsil level to encourage them for investment as it was a significant means for employment in the state.

At this meeting, the officials presented a report to the chief minister regarding Section 80 (conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land) showing a rapid increase in the applications to convert agricultural land to non-agricultural land after the GIS-23. So far, 42,706 applications have been received from various districts of the state. Out of these, 85 percent have been processed, accounting for 36,327. Currently, there are 6,388 pending applications. Among them, 1,224 pending applications fall within the 45-day time limit, while 5,121 are beyond the time limit.

Similarly, investors have submitted 1,017 application letters through Nivesh Mitra portal. Out of these, 89 percent have been processed, accounting for 904 applications. There are 113 pending applications, with 104 of them falling within the time limit while 9 are beyond the time limit. Of them, two applications are pending in Kushinagar, one each in Bahraich, Barabanki, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Sitapur districts. Yogi has asked the officials to expedite the processing of pending cases based on priority.