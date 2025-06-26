UP Cong releases list of committees under Rahul’s social justice formula

Sticking to the social justice call by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday released a list of its office-bearers from the newly constituted district and city committees made under the ‘Sangathan Srijan’ exercise—the first phase of which has been completed. A delegation of UP Congress led by state president Ajai Rai on June 26 met family members of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian ever to enter the International Space Station. (Sourced)

A total 38 committees were announced during the day out of the total 133 that will be announced by the month end.

“Out committees have at least 50% people from OBC, minority, Dalit communities apart from women representation. In several districts, this figure is over 70% depending on the size of the district and the committee,” said UP Congress Committee media cell chief CP Rai.

“The process of Sangathan Srijan focuses on all 403 assembly seats of the state and aims to strengthen organisation with inclusion of all communities and class,” said UP Congress chief Ajai Rai.

During the review meetings, at least 90% of committees that were proposed before the state committee were rejected and office-bearers were asked to revise the list. The zonal review started on June 15 with the west zone, Braj zone on June 15, Bundelkhand zone on June 16, Purvanchal on June 17 and Prayag zone on June 18.

Under the Awadh zone, lists have been declared for the district committees of Balrampur, Shravasti, Sitapur, Unnao and the city committee of Rae Bareilly. In the Braj zone, the district committee for Pilibhit and city committees for Aligarh, Bareilly have been declared.

In the Bundelkhand zone, district committees for Etawah, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Kanpur, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat and Auraiya have been declared along with the city committee for Orai.

Under Prayag zone, district units of Amethi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj trans-Ganga, Prayagraj trans-Yamuna and Ghazipur have been declared along with city units of Mirzapur, Sultanpur and Mugalsarai.

Under the Purvanchal zone, committees of Ayodhya, Ballia and Basti have been declared and in the west zone, committees of Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Rampur and Shamli have been declared.

Cong panel meets Shubhanshu’s kin

A delegation of UP Congress led by state president Ajai Rai on Thursday met family members of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian ever to enter the International Space Station, in Lucknow.

“The country is proud of Shubhanshu who has made history,” Rai said. Other members in the delegation included vice chairman of Congress’s media cell Manish Srivastava, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui among leaders.