UP Congress chief writes to PM, seeks clarity on sugar import, E20 fuel

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Tuesday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to take a call on rising sugar prices and the use of E20 petrol. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai. (HT file)

“The main argument behind the ethanol policy was that it will reduce dependence on petroleum imports and strengthen the country’s energy security. On August 20, the government had to allow duty-free import of 1 million tons of raw sugar for the first time in almost a decade. This decision underscores the government’s concern about sugar availability and rising prices in the domestic market,” Rai claimed in his letter, shared with the media on Tuesday.

“According to the government’s own data, ethanol blending in petrol reached 19.24% in 2024-25, and the policy moved towards achieving the 20% blending target,” he said.

“I had sent a letter on July 7, detailing scientific, economic, environmental, and consumer-friendly issues of the ethanol-blended fuel policy. It called for an independent review of the E20, E85, and E100 policies, their economic impact, and the protection of consumer interests,” Rai added.

“The obvious question is that while the ethanol policy claims to save foreign exchange on petroleum imports, if sugar imports are required due to domestic sugar shortages, that too will cost foreign exchange. Therefore, the real accounts of ethanol, sugar production, domestic prices and imports should be made clear to the public,” he demanded.