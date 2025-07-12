U.P. considers disaster tag for bee attack deaths

After declaring human death due to fox and jackal attacks as a state disaster, the Uttar Pradesh government is now considering including deaths caused by honeybee attacks under the same category. This move will pave the way for compensation to the families of the deceased. The state government has asked the forest department to determine whether deaths due to honeybee attacks can be declared a disaster and whether the honeybee qualifies as a wild animal. (File)

The state government has asked the forest department to determine whether deaths due to honeybee attacks can be declared a disaster and whether the honeybee qualifies as a wild animal. In a letter issued on July 10, principal chief conservator of forests, Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Chaudhary, and principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Anuradha Chaudhary, have been directed to submit a report clarifying whether the honeybee is a wild animal.

“A committee is likely to be formed next week,” said a senior forest officer. Compensation for deaths caused by wild animal attacks is currently provided by the forest and revenue departments to the kin of the deceased.

Accordingly, the forest department has been asked to examine the matter and decide whether the honeybee should be categorised as a wild animal—a necessary step to ensure compensation in cases of death due to honeybee attacks.

Under the current policy, deaths due to fox and jackal attacks are eligible for compensation of ₹4 lakh, as the UP government declared such deaths a state disaster on June 19. The government has shared the notification related to fox and jackal attacks with the forest department to serve as a reference for decision-making on honeybee-related fatalities.

“Deaths due to fox and jackal attacks fall under Category B, with a compensation amount of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin. In contrast, deaths caused by lions, tigers, leopards, wolves, crocodiles, hyenas, elephants, rhinos, and wild boars are classified under Category A, with compensation of ₹5 lakh. Compensation for injuries is determined based on the severity of the injury,” according to a notification issued by the Revenue Department.

In April 2025, an elderly man in Kanpur lost his life after being attacked by bees during his morning walk. In May this year, another fatality due to a bee attack was reported from Rae Bareli, and a similar incident occurred in February in Ballia when a swarm of bees descended on a road.

Once deaths due to honeybee attacks are officially included under the disaster category, compensation will be granted either under Category A or B, depending on the classification.

Human-animal conflict involving jackals is not new in UP. In several cases, villagers have killed jackals after being attacked. In Barabanki, in September 2024, three jackals were killed on different days after they attacked residents, including minors. That same month, jackal attacks were reported in villages around Kanpur as well. In January 2008, at least 50 jackal carcasses were found in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, with locals suspected of poisoning them.