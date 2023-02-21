U.P.: Controversy over Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at Lucknow’s KMC Language Univ

A group of students of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University here staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that the warden of their hostel stopped them from celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Sunday (February 19). They also demanded removal of the warden.

The protesting students alleged that warden Azam Ansari forcibly removed Shivaji’s portrait from the hostel premises. Ansari’s plea was that the students had not sought permission from the competent authority and hence he was against such celebrations in the open space of the hostel.

Meanwhile, vice chancellor Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh has set up a three-member inquiry committee which will submit its report to him within a week. He has also removed Ansari from wardenship for the time being.

“We are probing the matter. For free and fair inquiry, Ansari has been relieved from warden’s responsibility till the pendency of the probe. The version of the students will be recorded and Ansari will also be given a chance to explain his point of view. We are not against celebrating the birth anniversary of our heroes,” the vice chancellor added.

A video also went viral on social media in which students were seen preparing to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by putting up his big portrait in the common area of a hostel. In the video, Ansari was purportedly seen asking students to get proper permission before organising such celebrations.

“I am surprised how the video went viral on social media. It will be too early for me to comment on the issue. A committee has been formed and let’s wait for its findings,” the VC said.