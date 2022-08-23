U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots
According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine.
Describing the achievement as a result of the hard work of the health and frontline workers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state achieved success in giving additional protection to people against Covid-19 by administering over two crore precaution doses. This accomplishment is due to the dedication and hard work of our health and frontline workers.”
He urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest.
“Committed to providing additional protection to the people against the virus, Uttar Pradesh began administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. The state, on July 15, launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost,” said a press statement from the state government.
“Booster dose is significant to maintain the body’s resistance against the Covid infection. All those above 18 years of age who have had their second dose six months before are eligible for a booster dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Uttar Pradesh has so far given about 17,65,18,170 first doses, while as many as 16,70,77,967 individuals are fully vaccinated. Besides, over 2,71,73,327 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-18 and over 1,60,57,198 to children in the age group of 12-15.
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna level receding, but ‘scared’ residents not ready to return yet
Despite the receding trend of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the last 24 hours, panic prevails among the residents of low-lying areas and localities where flood waters have played havoc in the past years. Residents of over two dozen localities including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Shivkuti, Ashok Nagar, Shankarghat and Daraganj are affected by floods. At least 200 homes in Draupdighat, Ashok Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Newada areas are affected by floods.
Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station
Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.
AMU ‘cold-shouldering’ plan to shoot series on Sir Syed: Filmmaker
LUCKNOW Film and TV serial producer Shoaib Hussain Chaudhari alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University has “cold-shouldered” his plan to shoot a web series on the university's founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. An official of AMU said, “The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue.”
UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move. Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.
5 years on, Ghatkopar’s Siddhi Sai residents soldier on for reprieve
Mumbai Every time a building collapses in Mumbai, Lalit Thak, a resident of Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar's Damodar Park neighbourhood, relives the tragic morning of July 25, 2017, when he lost his family. Last Friday was no different when he watched in horror the viral video of the crumbling building in Om Shree Gijtanjali Society in Borivali's Sai Baba Nagar. He heard people screaming warnings that Siddhi Sai was caving in.
