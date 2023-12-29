U.P. declares area near Ram temple liquor-free zone

About three weeks before the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple on January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared the Panch Kosi Parikarma route in Ayodhya a liquor-prohibited area. Ayodhya (HT File Photos)

“The sale of liquor has been completely banned on the Panch Kosi Parikrama marg that runs around the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” excise minister Nitin Agarwal said on Thursday.

“Instructions have been given to officials to remove liquor shops from the Panch Kosi Parikrama route to make the Ram temple area a liquor-free zone,” he said.

In an earlier order in June 2021, the state government had banned the sale of liquor in the Krishna Janmabhoomi area in Mathura. The licences of liquor shop owners were cancelled and their outlets removed. In September 2021, the state government had declared a 10 square km area of Mathura-Vrindavan as a pilgrimage site, imposing a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the area.

As for Ayodhya, pilgrims visit the temple town to participate in the Panch Kosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi Parikarmas every year.

The state government has already approved the widening of the Panch Kosi and 14-Kosi Parikrama Marg to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.The 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg stretches 42 km spanning the outer circle of the temple town. The Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg covers Ayodhya city only.

The 240-km 84-kosi parikrama marg (NH 227 B) passes through five districts namely Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

The Ayodhya administration has identified religious destinations alongside the 84 Kosi, 14 Kosi and Panch Kosi Parikrama Margs for renovation of which a budget of ₹84.24 crore has been allocated.