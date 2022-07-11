U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month
The Yogi 2.0 government’s ‘Mission Employment’ will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis.
“Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials.
“We have resolved to provide employment for everyone. So, in keeping with the CM’s directives, the Jal Shakti, Namami Gange and rural water supply departments are working to make the process of recruitment and transfers transparent and for this purpose, the recruitment process will be online,” said Swatantra Dev, Jal Shakti minister.
“Instructions have been issued to keep the recruitment process 100% computer-based and to give appointment letters to the selected candidates in the next 15 days,” principal secretary Namami Gange Anurag Srivastava said, adding that the new recruits would be paid a salary of ₹30,000 per month.
Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal. Another 2,570 candidates had applied for the electrical mechanical posts.
Priya Ranjan Kumar, executive director of the departments, said candidates shouldn’t fall for any allurement and report attempts to “mislead them.”
She said technology has been used to establish a transparent system for “fair recruitment”.
Finance minister Suresh Khanna has already said a mega recruitment campaign to fill up 40,000 vacancies in the police department would be undertaken soon. The recruitment drives to fill up 7,540 vacancies in the basic education department and another 10,000 vacancies in government medical colleges and hospitals will also be taken up soon. Throughout the 2022 U.P. poll campaign and even after assembly elections, the opposition parties have consistently blamed the BJP government for ‘rising unemployment.’
“We have quoted data to counter the opposition on numerous occasions. Now, we are beginning to showcase results. Let us see what the opposition has to say now,” said finance minister Suresh Khanna.
Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive
The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive. The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.
Covid-like symptoms prompt absenteeism at offices, schools
Mumbai If one looks at the daily caseload of new Covid infections in the city, the situation doesn't appear worrisome. After a surge in June, July has recorded a decline in both new and active cases. However, the situation on the ground is different with absenteeism at workplaces and educational institutions owing to Covid and Covid-like symptoms including high-grade fever, body ache, cold and sore throat.
Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap
A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind's Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, claimed The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities. The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel's mess committee.
Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh. The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.
Stone crusher staffers ‘assaulted’ in Yamunanagar; 8 booked
Yamunanagar police have booked eight men for allegedly assaulting employees of two stone crushers and holding them captive in the Chhachhrauli area of the district, officials said on Monday. Those booked include Inderpal Singh alias Babbal, Rampal Kamboj, Pawan Malik, Virender Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Inam, Vijay Yadav and Vijay Kumar. Reacting to the development, one of the accused and mining contractor Inderpal Singh said it was a conspiracy by a former MLA to defame them.
