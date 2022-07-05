U.P. deputy CM meets deceased doctor’s kin in Prayagraj, assures govt job to wife
U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak met family members of Dr Deependra Singh, who recently breathed his last during the intervening night of June 17-18, here in Prayagraj, on Tuesday.
Recently, at his request, Dr Singh, who had been suffering from an acute liver ailment, was transferred from the district hospital of Chitrakoot to Prayagraj but the transfer letter arrived 13 days after his death.
The deputy CM, on his visit to Sangam city to take part in the tree plantation drive, arrived at the residence of Dr Singh at Allahapur locality of Prayagraj on Tuesday.
Meeting the family members, Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, shared their pain and consoled the family.
According to his family members, Dr Singh had been requesting a transfer to Prayagraj owing to his illness for the past two years.
“My brother was suffering from an infection in the liver and was requesting a transfer for the past around two years, but all the requests failed to have any impact. He was on leave for the past three months, and he finally breathed his last on the intervening night of June 17-18,” said Hemendra Singh, brother of the deceased. He further informed that they saw the transfer list on WhatsApp on the morning of July 1.
Talking to the media at Dr Singh’s residence, Pathak said, “I have met the family members of Dr Singh and have assured that the medical fraternity and the department have lost one of their family members and the government stands with the family during these testing times. It is our responsibility to help the family in every possible way”.
Dr Singh’s wife, Dr Abha said that she requested the deputy CM to absorb her in the state medical services as per her eligibility, and the deputy CM has assured her of a government job.
Heavy rains lash Mahabaleshwar, water level at Koyna dam rising
After playing truant for over a month, rain returned to parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, heavy rains lashed parts of popular hill station Mahabaleshwar and neighbouring areas of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the last 24 hours, as a result of which the water level of the Koyna dam is rising. The rains, intermittently, continued till Tuesday evening, said officials.
Partymen had assured me of LS bypoll win sans my presence: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he did not campaign in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh as partymen had assured him that his presence was not required there. He presented his defence for the first time after his party lost the two SP citadels to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party recently. Akhilesh had been under constant criticism for not campaigning at the two places.
GRP constable, aides booked for kidnapping, torturing trader in Lucknow; one held
A Government Railway Police constable and his aides were booked for kidnapping and torturing a city trader on Monday. Chowk police station said that the trader Mohan Vishwakarma was allegedly kidnapped by a group of people, including the GRP constable identified as Alok Tiwari, near the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Chowk. He said the trader alleged that while in captivity, the constable and others beat him badly.
Maximum City reels under heavy downpour, 3,500 shifted across Maha | Top points
Heavy rains pounded Maharashtra capital Mumbai and several other parts of the western state on Tuesday with more than 3,500 people shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who took charge of the top post last week said teams of the National Disaster Response Force teams have been been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed. Massive waterlogging was reported from several urban areas, including Mumbai, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly.
Ludhiana MC forms panel to inspect 37 buses on Tajpur road
With the civic body facing flak over improper functioning of bus service in the city and 37 buses worth around Rs 17 crore gathering dust at a depot on Tajpur road for years, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal formed a committee for inspecting the condition of the 37 buses and submitting a report if these buses can be run or have to be sold. Wild grass has also grown inside the buses.
