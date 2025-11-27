UP: Dumper falls off flyover onto railway track in Barabanki; 24 trains hit

LUCKNOW: A speeding dumper broke a flyover railing and plunged nearly 25 feet onto the Barabanki–Gonda railway track, moments before the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Superfast Express (12204) passed on the adjacent line, on Wednesday night. Barabanki superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said no passenger was injured despite the severe impact.

Barabanki superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said the dumper fell directly onto the tracks, and a stone landed on the train, damaging one coach. “Fortunately, all passengers are safe,” he said.

According to the North Eastern Railways (NER), the incident occurred around 9.30 pm near Budhwal railway station, about 30 km from Barabanki. The dumper (UP 43 AT 9967), carrying plywood from Sitapur to Bihar, lost control on the Ramnagar–Fatehpur road flyover and crashed onto the tracks below. Along with the vehicle, a large stone from the flyover also fell, landing directly on the roof of coach G2 of the passing Garib Rath.

The impact shattered window panes, badly damaged the coach roof and triggered panic among passengers. “A loud explosion-like sound came from above and the entire coach shook. Children started crying out of fear,” said a passenger, Abhishek Choudhary. Another traveller, Manoj Singh, said the train “lurched violently” as the stone hit, leaving passengers terrified.

Sensing danger, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes and halted the train.

The dumper’s driver, Pankaj Kumar of Gonda, was found trapped inside the crushed cabin. Despite two hours of effort, he could not be pulled out until rescuers cut open the mangled vehicle. He was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition.

The accident also damaged overhead electric lines and bent electric poles, disrupting rail movement on the section. Railway and police teams, led by railway safety officer Shilpi Kanaujia, reached the spot and began clearance and restoration work. The mechanical team replaced the broken glass of G2 coach, and the train was readied with a fresh engine.

Rail traffic remained affected for nearly six hours, delaying around 24 trains. The Garib Rath resumed its journey toward Bihar at around 3.30 am.