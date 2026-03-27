UP: Elderly’s death in Hardoi accident sparks violence, two youths lynched

A road accident in Surasa police station limits of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district escalated into a violent clash, leaving three people dead on Friday, police said. According to superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena, police received an alert via PRV about two deaths in Dholiya village. Senior officers, including the CO and the additional SP, rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry. The incident occurred in Hardoi district’s Dholiya village. (For Representation)

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-year-old youth Shivam Kahar who was riding a bike allegedly hit 70-year-old Devi Sahay Pandey, resulting in the latter’s death. Following the incident, members of the victim’s side allegedly assaulted Shivam and his associate Aman, 18.

Shivam died on the spot, while Aman succumbed to injuries at a hospital, taking the death toll to three. Police said there was no prior enmity between the two sides and termed the incident spontaneous violence triggered by the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a case is being registered based on a complaint from the victims’ families. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, while additional police force, including PAC, has been deployed to maintain order.

Four teams have been constituted under the additional SP to identify and arrest the accused involved. Police said the situation in the area remains under control.