U.P. emerges as country’s new medical hub: Pathak

Uttar Pradesh’s medical services have changed since 2017, and the state has now emerged as a new medical hub in the country, with patients from across the country coming to UP for treatment, said deputy CM and health minister Brajesh Pathak while answering questions from the opposition on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session at the state legislative assembly. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (File)

“What the condition of medical services was before 2017 is well known. Doctors did not arrive on time, and hospitals were turned into cattle sheds. Doctors and health workers were often absent. Now, Uttar Pradesh has established itself as a new medical hub in the country,” Pathak said.

In response to the opposition’s concerns about the poor condition of Jaunpur Medical College, Pathak said, “The construction of Jaunpur Medical College began during the Samajwadi Party’s regime. At that time, the ruling party pressured the work agency to assign the project to a particular contractor, who ran away after committing fraud. An investigation is underway against him. The Samajwadi Party is the root of corruption.”

Pathak also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in issuing Ayushman cards. The state operates more than four thousand ambulances, provides dialysis facilities in 74 districts, and has introduced CT scan services in 71 districts.

So far, Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued to 5.11 crore beneficiaries. As of July 22, 2024, 44.51 lakh people have received treatment, costing a total of ₹6,877 crore, according to the deputy CM.

He also highlighted the mapping of all medical units has been completed through geo-mapping. Under the National Health Mission (NHM), 1,907 doctors have been appointed on a contract basis, and 1,917 doctors have been hired through walk-in interviews.

To address the shortage of doctors in the state, Pathak said that the retirement age had been increased from 62 to 65 years. Additionally, efforts were being made to implement the One District-One Medical College scheme.