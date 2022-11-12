U.P.: Entrepreneurship expo held at KMC Language University

An entrepreneurship expo was organised on Saturday by the faculty of commerce of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University with the aim of encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation. The main objective of the event was to develop entrepreneurial potential of students. The expo was inaugurated by university’s vice chancellor Prof NB Singh.

In the expo, stalls of different types of dishes, water balls, chikankari (traditional embroidery style from Lucknow), mehndi, handicraft, tea and indoor games were set up by the students of different departments of the university in which students of commerce and business management departments took the lead.

A student, who made instant DSLR photos available on WhatsApp for ₹10, was the main attraction of the expo and all teachers and students appreciated his business idea. Another stall named “BTech Chaiwalla” earned maximum profit.

A total of 25 stalls were set up in the expo and the total sale was of around ₹40,000, said Tanu Dang media incharge, KMC Language University. Programme coordinators Prof Ehtesham Ahmed, Dr Neeraj Shukla, Dr D Naqvi, Dr Zaibun Nisa, Dr Manish Kumar and Prof Sanjeev Trivedi (director, engineering department) were present on the occasion.