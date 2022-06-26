U.P.: ERA begins re-evaluation of asst teachers, principals’ recruitment results
Re-evaluation of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of recruitment exams conducted in October last year for filling 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of principals in government-aided junior high schools in the state will now be undertaken on a priority. The results of the recruitment exam were announced in November last year.
Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar has ordered secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), U.P. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to get the re-evaluation done and declare the revised results immediately.
ERA officials confirm that the re-evaluation has been ordered and the revised results would be declared soon. The order follows move by some dissatisfied candidates who had filed petitions in the Allahabad high court claiming award of lower marks than what they had actually scored.
On the orders of the high court, the government had constituted a committee on April 12 and got the objections investigated. In manual reconciliation of 571 complaints, 132 complaints were found to be correct. While sending its report, the office of ERA had sought advice from the state government in this regard.
Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar in his missive, a copy of which is with HT, has informed ERA that after due consideration of the issue by the government, it has been decided that ERA would constitute an internal committee and undertake re-evaluation of the entire results immediately and then declare revised results.
“The re-evaluation of the OMR sheets is being undertaken. Revised results would be declared soon,” said a senior ERA official. ERA had conducted the recruitment exam on October 17, 2021 for the recruitment of 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of principals in government-aided junior high schools.
ERA had declared the result on November 15. A total of 45,257 (16.69%) out of 2,71,066 candidates who had appeared in the examination for the post of assistant teacher and 1,722 (11.53%) candidates out of the total 14,928 candidates who had appeared for the post of principals were declared successful. In the result, candidates who had secured 65 percent marks in the unreserved category and 60 percent in the reserved categories were declared successful.
-
Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde hints at Nawab Malik to justify revolt
Possibly targeting arrested rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik questioned his party over its support for a person who, he said, had links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is one-third of Maharashtra's ruling alliance, with the other two being the Sena and the Congress.
-
Shinde camp a mix of turncoats, Sainiks
Mumbai Anger against the Nationalist Congress Party trying to corner the Shiv Sena could be one reason driving their revolt, but the legislators who are part of the Eknath Shinde camp present a curious mix, with around 15 of the 39 dissidents are turncoats who made their way into the Shiv Sena after leaving the Congress or the NCP. Original Shiv Sainiks form the rest (24) of the belligerents.
-
28-year-old woman succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana; 29 fresh cases registered
A 28-year-old woman succumbed to Covid even as 29 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday. The deceased was a married woman from Kila Raipur village and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. The district currently has 175 active cases, of which 171 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,303 Covid infections, of which 1,07,839 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,289 patient have succumbed to the virus.
-
Inter-gang rivalry: 4 bikers shoot at 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four motorcycle-borne assailants shot at and injured a 20-year-old man over an inter-gang rivalry at Benjamin Road, 100 metres away from the Division Number 3 police station, on Sunday. After the incident, one Karan Kalia, 21, of Janakpuri, took responsibility for the crime through a post on his Facebook account. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
-
Bharatmala project: Farmers’ union up in arms over detaining of protesters in Ludhiana
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised a state-level protest at Kot Aga village on Sunday against the administration and police for detaining farmers, including women, who were opposing low compensation for acquisition of land under the Bharatmala project on Saturday. The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics