U.P. farmers given crop yield advisory, livestock protection pointers

The state Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR) has issued an advisory to farmers of the state for the first few weeks of the month, on how to manage their yield in view of the dry turn the weather has taken, with the possibility of upcoming showers, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The UPCAR has also given specific directions on how to treat different crops, in terms of pesticides, chemicals, volume of plantation and irrigation methods.

The advisory warns that the wheat crop is in particular danger of developing certain diseases during this season, and farmers have been advised to take precautions in the flowering stage of the plant by including diluted medications in their farming routine.

Precautions also need to be taken with harvest of the mustard crop, as seeds risk damage in high wind speeds and waterlogging, all of which certain parts of the state are likely to experience by March 13, said the Crop Weather Watch Group.

Particular species of sugarcane have been specified which will be able to withstand the change of season. Additionally, the UPCAR has also released instructions on storage and preservation of already matured yield of potato, and suggestions on vegetables like lady finger and bitter gourd, which are conducive to such weather.

As far as livestock and animal rearing is concerned, the Council has prescribed parasiticides and vaccinations for common diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in cattle, which are administered for free in veterinary hospitals, and water levels and nutritional feeds should be monitored for fish breeders as well.