UP fast-tracks new forensic science lab in Lucknow

The state government has expedited the construction of a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory in Lucknow to boost state's forensic capabilities, according to a press note from the chief minister's media cell on Wednesday. The facility, a seven-storey building with a basement, will cost an estimated ₹ 87.50 crore.

The Planning Department’s Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) cell is overseeing the project, with work already underway on the detailed project report, architectural design, and key assessments. The EPC cell has also begun construction, with a full action plan aiming for completion within 18 months.

“A master plan, to be finalised within 90 days, will include comprehensive architectural designs, topography, site surveys, and sub-soil analysis. Renowned institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT BHU, and NIT Prayagraj will lend their expertise to ensure top standards,” said a senior government official.

Located on land provided by the UP State Forensic Institute, the lab will connect to the Lucknow-Kanpur highway via Ranipur Road. About 20 km from Charbagh station, the solar-powered facility will feature advanced amenities, including an underground tank, incinerator, compost plant, acoustic wall paneling, gas-based firefighting system, DG set, electric substation, and landscaped grounds. Modern infrastructure elements like high-capacity lifts, HVAC systems, IP-based EPABX, CCTV, and audio-visual systems will enhance criminal investigations and related processes.