UP first state to fully vaccinate 15 crore people against Covid: Yogi govt
Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to fully vaccinate 15 crore people, against Covid, the Yogi Adityanath government said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the state government tagged a news report in Hindi which said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state that has inoculated 15 crore people with the first and second dose of the vaccine in a short period.
More than 32.76 crore doses in total have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far and soon Uttar Pradesh will also become the first state to have administered 33 crore doses, the report said. It also added that 31.52 lakh people have been vaccinated with the booster dose.
On the other hand, Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, said that 97,054 samples were tested for Covid on Wednesday and the cumulative figure has climbed to over 11.45 crore, the report added.
Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has recorded nearly 20.8 lakh cases including over 23,500 deaths, 850 active cases and over 20.5 lakh recoveries. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 128 new Covid cases, 146 recoveries and zero deaths.
On Monday, the state government said that it has given compensation of ₹50,000 each to people who succumbed to Covid and within 30 days (after testing positive for the virus). "For compensation, 41,871 applications were received and payment was made to 39,267 of them. While 23,512 people died as per the health portal, taking note of the compensation paid, the figure is 39,267," deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, told the assembly, news agency PTI reported.
