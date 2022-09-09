U.P.: Forms for admission to many PG courses in Lucknow University register rise
This time, the University of Lucknow (LU) has received more application forms for admission to its postgraduate courses as compared to last two years
This time, the University of Lucknow (LU) has received more application forms for admission to its postgraduate courses as compared to last two years. Against 4,717 postgraduate seats, the LU has received 28,504 admission forms this year. It is 3,820 forms more than last year’s when the university received 24,684 forms. In 2020, the university had received 19,664 admission forms.
According to the data made available by the LU on the eve of its postgraduate entrance test, 1,675 candidates have applied for 20 M Ed seats. For 60 LL.M. seats, the university has received 2,504 forms while for 320 LL.B. seats, the LU received 5,786 forms. Against 180 M Com seats, 1,581 candidates have applied. For 120 seats in MA political science, 898 candidates will appear in the written test.
For MA sociology’s 120 seats, there are 610 candidates. Against 60 seats of MA economics, LU received 545 forms and for 200 MA English seat, the university got 718 forms. Likewise, for 90 seats in MA medieval and modern history, LU received 534 forms.
“There could be multiple reasons like university getting A++ ranking from NAAC in July that may have attracted more applications or Covid situation easing out and hence more candidates have applied. Also, this year nearly a dozen colleges are a part of centralised PG admission and hence the number has gone up a little,” a university official said.
On the other hand, there are few postgraduate courses for which university received fewer forms. For 76 seats in MA composite history, LU got 39 forms, for 30 seats in MA women studies, the university received just 9 forms and for 30 seats in MA Persian, the LU got 15 forms.
-
PM Modi’s life an inspiration for many: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's entire life — from the grass root level to becoming the occupant of the august office of PM —is an inspiration for many. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering at the launch of the book—Modi@20 — at Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi. The book is based on PM Narendra Modi's 20-year journey in public life.
-
Child-lifting scare: Uttar Pradesh police for imposing National Security Act over rumour-mongering, lynching
The Uttar Pradesh police have decided to recommend imposing the National Security Act on people involved in disturbing law and order by spreading rumours about child-lifting and attacking and lynching strangers on suspicion of their involvement in such crime. The decision on the National Security Act has been taken after incidents of people being assaulted following child- lifting scare in different districts of Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 days.
-
Yogi Adityanath says the corrupt will meet the same fate as rioters
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will be a corruption-free state in five years. He made these assertions as he unveiled or laid the foundation of 116 development projects worth Rs 258 crore in Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was addressing a gathering at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. Yogi Adityanath assured action against all those involved in corruption.
-
Mayawati flays U.P. govt over proposed survey of madrasas
The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed survey of madrasas in the state. In a series of tweets in Hindi on Friday, she alleged, “The Muslim community is being oppressed and terrorised under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The game of Muslim teasing is very sad and condemnable.”
-
U.P. govt will promote Mahoba’s “paan” globally: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the state government will promote Mahoba's betel leaf (paan) at the world level. Maurya, who was in Mahoba on Friday to review the progress of development projects there, inspected betel leaf cultivation and collected feedback from the farmers engaged in it. He directed the officers to promote the self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. He interacted with students near Kirat Sagar lake.
