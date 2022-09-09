U.P.: Forms for admission to many PG courses in Lucknow University register rise

This time, the University of Lucknow (LU) has received more application forms for admission to its postgraduate courses as compared to last two years. Against 4,717 postgraduate seats, the LU has received 28,504 admission forms this year. It is 3,820 forms more than last year’s when the university received 24,684 forms. In 2020, the university had received 19,664 admission forms.

According to the data made available by the LU on the eve of its postgraduate entrance test, 1,675 candidates have applied for 20 M Ed seats. For 60 LL.M. seats, the university has received 2,504 forms while for 320 LL.B. seats, the LU received 5,786 forms. Against 180 M Com seats, 1,581 candidates have applied. For 120 seats in MA political science, 898 candidates will appear in the written test.

For MA sociology’s 120 seats, there are 610 candidates. Against 60 seats of MA economics, LU received 545 forms and for 200 MA English seat, the university got 718 forms. Likewise, for 90 seats in MA medieval and modern history, LU received 534 forms.

“There could be multiple reasons like university getting A++ ranking from NAAC in July that may have attracted more applications or Covid situation easing out and hence more candidates have applied. Also, this year nearly a dozen colleges are a part of centralised PG admission and hence the number has gone up a little,” a university official said.

On the other hand, there are few postgraduate courses for which university received fewer forms. For 76 seats in MA composite history, LU got 39 forms, for 30 seats in MA women studies, the university received just 9 forms and for 30 seats in MA Persian, the LU got 15 forms.