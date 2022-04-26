UP: Four die, 34 injured in Lalitpur accident

Four people were killed and 34 others suffered injuries when a private bus fell into a nullah about 20 feet down in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Mahroni road in Lalitpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The motorcyclist, who too was hit, also died.

Expressing his grief over the loss of life in the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure best treatment to the injured. Confirming the accident and the deaths, superintendent of police, Lalitpur, Nikhil Pathak said the injured were undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Some of them were serious, he added.

The ill-fated bus was enroute to Lalitpur when a motorcyclist identified as Rajnish, who was going to his in-laws’ place, suddenly came in front of the bus near a blind curve.

The bus, eyewitnesses said, went out of control and fell into the nullah breaking the culvert above. The locals and the police reached the site and broke open the windows to pull people out of the bus. Three bus passengers died on the spot. Other injured were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and ambulances, police said.