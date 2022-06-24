U.P.: Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Prayagraj
Two weeks after the June 10 arson and violence rocked Atala area here, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Atala and adjoining localities amidst heavy security presence for the second consecutive week.
Alert police personnel and district administration officials kept a close watch on the proceedings monitoring through CCTV and drone cameras. Many companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and rapid action force (RAF) remained deployed at Atala and adjoining localities of Kareli, Akbarpur, Askari Market Crossing, Barrier Crossing on Noorullah Road, Mercury Crossing and Rasulpur areas.
Administrative and police officials remained on their toes in old city areas to keep an eye on the situation. IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation in Atala and other areas of old city remained peaceful on Friday. Traders opened their shops and locals were back to their normal routine. Security personnel have been deployed in Atala and other areas as a precautionary measure.
Violence and arson had taken place in Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Some cops had received injuries when some youths pelted stones on them. A PAC truck and some bikes were also set on fire. Police have till now arrested 103 people in connection with the violence.
-
Prayagraj: Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train to arrive in Sangam city on June 26
Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana circuit destinations in India and Nepal, would be arriving in Sangam city on the night of June 26, informed North Central Railway officials. After departing from Delhi's Safdarjung railway on June 21, the train arrived at Janakpur Dham, Nepal on June 23. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit.
-
Ludhiana: 15-yr-old boy arrested for harassing 16-yr-old girl
Days after availing bail in a case of abducting a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for putting up posters with pictures he had clicked with the girl in the past at Kaudi village in Khanna. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. After an FIR was lodged against the boy, police arrested him and sent him to a juvenile home.
-
Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag
The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag. The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.
-
Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday. Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
-
Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner.
